South Tyneside woman charged with causing death of Billingham motorcyclist

Michael Crooks, aged 32, from Billingham, died after a collision when he was travelling on his motorbike in Belasis Avenue, in Billingham, on Christmas Day last year.

Susan Gourley, 52, from Ellison Street, Jarrow, is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 22, for the first time in connection with the case.

Court lists state she faces charges of causing Mr Crooks’s death by dangerous driving and by careless driving while driving a Hyundai car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzuki rider Mr Crooks’s family said in a statement after his death: “Michael was a dearly loved son and was loved by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.

“We are in shock at his loss and our lives will never be the same without him.”

A message from the Editor:

You can subscribe to this website and enjoy unlimited access to local news, information and puzzles online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.