Watch cheeky cat Muffin steals treats from kitchen drawer
A cheeky feline was caught raiding the sweetie drawer in the kitchen to nab an afternoon snack.
Tabby cat Muffin, four, got hungry and stalked about the kitchen looking for cat treats.
Owner Sarah Taylor filmed Muffin as he leapt onto his hind legs, pounced onto the handle of the drawer, putting both front paws around it, and pulled it open.
He strolled off with the packet of treats in his mouth, on June 13.
Sarah, 23, of Sunderland, said: "I almost think he did it to show me that he's so bright.
"Obviously, I wasn't going to let him have all the treats. It didn't seem right not to give him one after doing that little trick.
"I hope he doesn't draw the wrong lesson from this and keep showing off."