Why residents are opposing plans for 70-home estate as part of South Shields FC expansion bid
Residents in Jarrow are set to oppose plans put forward by South Shields Football Club to build a 70-home estate to fund a major expansion project.
The football club recently submitted plans to build a 902-seat stadium, community centre and sports hall in a bid to make the club Football League-ready.
To fund the project the club plans to sell off a former industrial estate, next to the ground, off Tavistock Place, to make way for 70 new three and four bedroom properties.
However, residents of Tavistock Place have raised concerns about the impact this number of houses could have in the area.
“There is a parking issue already and it’s going to be made a lot worse,” said Neil Robinson, who has lived in the cul-de-sac for 11 years.
“These 70 houses will all be accessed by our road.
“There is one entrance and exit out of this estate and it’s already a nightmare at peak times.”
As part of South Tyneside Council’s draft Local Plan an additional 40 houses are proposed for the Falmouth roundabout adjacent to Tavistock Place and 36 for Salcombe Avenue.
“We’re going from a little cul-de-sac with nine houses to a main thoroughfare, which is totally unfair on the people who live here,” said Mr Robinson.
There are also concerns about the loss of trees which currently act as a buffer to reduce the noise coming from the ground, and calls for the club to provide a play park rather than the proposed community centre.
A meeting is being held for residents on Monday, September 30 in Bilton Hall Community Centre, Low Simonside, to make people aware of the plans.
Residents have 21 days to submit their objections to the proposals.
South Shields Football Club chairman, Geoff Thompson previously said: “This planning application forms an important part of our strategy to develop the club and its charitable Foundation.
“I strongly believe the club has an important role to play in promoting health and well-being for children and adults across our borough, and this application will assist in delivering the capacity and infrastructure required to continue our success.
For more information, visit the council’s ‘planning portal’ and search reference: ST/0557/19/FUL