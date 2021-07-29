Younger brother of South Shields teenager Liam Curry who died in Manchester bombing completes coast to coast in his memory

A South Shields teenager has completed an epic coast-to-coast bike ride in memory of his older brother, Liam Curry, who tragically died in the Manchester Area attack.

By Sophie Brownson
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 4:55 am

Zack Curry cycled 140 miles from Whitehaven in Cumbria to the shores of Roker, in Sunderland, over three-days to raise cash for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

The trust was created as a lasting legacy to South Shields couple Chloe, 17, and Liam, 19, who were among 22 people killed in the attack in May 2017.

In taking on the challenge, Zack was following in his brother’s footsteps, as Liam had cycled the same route in 2012 for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Zack Curry followed in his brother Liam Curry's footsteps in completing the coast-to-coast cycle challenge.

The 18-year-old was joined on the ride by Ryan Little, Lee Tiffin, Paul Snaith, Paul Wolfe, Richard Schofield, Steven Malt, Anthony Potts and Lisa Nightingale.

The group finished the challenge on Wednesday, July 28 raising almost £2,500 for the charity, which offers bursaries to help aspiring young sportspeople and performers achieve their dreams.

Performance and sport were chosen as Chloe was a talented performer while Liam excelled in cricket.

Zack's mam, Caroline Curry, who supported the group along the way, said: “For me it has been a very bittersweet experience to see Zack follow in Liam’s footsteps and complete this huge challenge.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust fundraising team celebrate at the end of their coast-to-coast cycle challenge.

"I am definitely a very proud mam right now."

Thanking the team of riders for their efforts, Caroline continued: “We are totally in awe of our amazing team of riders; Zack, Ryan, Lisa, Lee, Richie, Paul, Anthony.

"A huge thanks to Paul Wolfe and Steven Malt, who organised the ride from start to finish – from accommodation to each rest point.

"Huge thank you also to Mia Richardson for being our support rider and first aider.

The team at the start of their coast-to-coast cycle challenge in Cumbria.

"Thank you to everyone who once again has supported the trust and raised almost £2,500.

"You’re all amazing and we couldn’t do what we do without you all.”

The team was sponsored by Business Discount Group, a new South Tyneside - based company, created by Business Owners for Business Owners, to help slash their utility bills including gas and electricity.

To sponsor the group visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chloeandliamtft-cycletribe

Zack Curry and the cycling team at Hartside Summit during their epic challenge.

Read More

Read More
Family of eight-year-old South Shields boy fulfilling wishes as doctors end trea...

You can subscribe to this website and enjoy unlimited access to local news, information and puzzles online. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Simply click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust cycling team finishing the coast-to-coast at Roker.
Liam CurrySouth ShieldsManchester