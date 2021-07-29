Younger brother of South Shields teenager Liam Curry who died in Manchester bombing completes coast to coast in his memory
A South Shields teenager has completed an epic coast-to-coast bike ride in memory of his older brother, Liam Curry, who tragically died in the Manchester Area attack.
Zack Curry cycled 140 miles from Whitehaven in Cumbria to the shores of Roker, in Sunderland, over three-days to raise cash for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.
The trust was created as a lasting legacy to South Shields couple Chloe, 17, and Liam, 19, who were among 22 people killed in the attack in May 2017.
In taking on the challenge, Zack was following in his brother’s footsteps, as Liam had cycled the same route in 2012 for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
The 18-year-old was joined on the ride by Ryan Little, Lee Tiffin, Paul Snaith, Paul Wolfe, Richard Schofield, Steven Malt, Anthony Potts and Lisa Nightingale.
The group finished the challenge on Wednesday, July 28 raising almost £2,500 for the charity, which offers bursaries to help aspiring young sportspeople and performers achieve their dreams.
Zack's mam, Caroline Curry, who supported the group along the way, said: “For me it has been a very bittersweet experience to see Zack follow in Liam’s footsteps and complete this huge challenge.
"I am definitely a very proud mam right now."
Thanking the team of riders for their efforts, Caroline continued: “We are totally in awe of our amazing team of riders; Zack, Ryan, Lisa, Lee, Richie, Paul, Anthony.
"A huge thanks to Paul Wolfe and Steven Malt, who organised the ride from start to finish – from accommodation to each rest point.
"Huge thank you also to Mia Richardson for being our support rider and first aider.
"Thank you to everyone who once again has supported the trust and raised almost £2,500.
"You’re all amazing and we couldn’t do what we do without you all.”
The team was sponsored by Business Discount Group, a new South Tyneside - based company, created by Business Owners for Business Owners, to help slash their utility bills including gas and electricity.
To sponsor the group visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chloeandliamtft-cycletribe