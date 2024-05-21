Police confirm that a Jarrow teenager has died after he was found with serious injuries
Northumbria Police have confirmed that a Jarrow teenager was sadly died after he was discovered with serious injuries on Wednesday, May 15.
Officers received a report of concern for a male, who was understood to be walking along the side of the A19, close to the south entrance of the Tyne Tunnel, in Jarrow.
Emergency services attended the scene and located a person, who has now been named as Evan Hansen, on the cycle track that runs close to Salcombe Avenue.
The 17-year-old had sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treat; however, despite the best efforts of medical staff, Evan was sadly pronounced dead on Saturday, May 18.
Police have confirmed that Evan’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers as inquiries into his death remain ongoing.
Officers are appealing for information and are particularly keen to hear from any passing motorists who were driving in the area at the time with dashcam footage, or those with CCTV or doorbell footage.
Detective Inspector Neal Craig, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is devastating news and we continue to offer our support to Evan’s loved ones at this tragic time.
“A number of enquiries are underway to ascertain exactly how Evan has sustained his injuries, and how he ended up on the cycle track.
“I’d like to thank those who have come forward with information to date – however, we know this is a busy area with many passing motorists and residents, including dog walkers.
“Please get in touch if you think you can assist our enquiries – even the smallest detail might help us to get answers for Evan’s family.”
Anyone with information or footage should get in touch using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting log number: NP-20240515-0129.
