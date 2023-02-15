South Tyneside Council’s planning department has given the green light to an application for 54 – 56 King Street in the town, which sits adjacent to the Three mobile shop.

The application from Jamil Assets, submitted last year, sought permission to change the use of vacant offices on the upper floors to form three residential apartments.

As part of the plans, changes were also proposed to the existing shop front to create a dedicated entrance for the apartments.

Picture c/o Google Streetview

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council planning officers approved the scheme on February 10, 2023.

It was noted that the apartments would offer “enhanced glazing” and ventilation which would ensure occupiers are not “unreasonably impacted” by noise on King Street.

Floor plans show a shop space on the ground floor and the layout of the proposed apartments, with the first floor apartment offering a double bedroom, bathroom, lounge and standalone dining and kitchen areas.

Elsewhere, the second floor apartment would offer two double bedrooms, a combined dining, lounge and kitchen area and a bathroom.

The third floor apartment would offer one double bedroom, a bathroom and standalone kitchen and lounge areas.

The planning decision comes as borough leaders look at new uses for the town centre, including housing, as high streets across the country face a decline in traditional retail.

A supporting statement submitted to council officials last year set out the reasons for the application.

This included the office spaces being “difficult to let” due to the building’s “awkward upper floors and cellular layout”.

The applicant’s statement added: “It is inevitable that the change of use of the existing vacant office spaces to form three residential apartments will provide better letting benefits and give the building a new lease of life.

“Therefore this proposal will aid a different kind of economic role.

“The change of use to form residential apartments will [also] assist to promote a strong, vibrant and healthy local community as promoted by the social role and will certainly be more acceptable”.

Under council planning conditions, the residential use at the King Street property must be brought forward within three years.