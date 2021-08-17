Families reminded of final summer events in South Tyneside parks

Peggy Pearpot is performed at East Boldon's Grange Park, part of South Tyneside Summer Park Events.

South Tyneside Council has organised the series of free family-friendly events for communities over the school holidays.

Entertainment is being provided across borough’s parks and green spaces, as well as the Harton Quays Park area, allowing people to enjoy activities on their doorstep.

It comes after the cancellation of the popular South Tyneside Festival – including the summer parade and Bents Park gigs – due to uncertainty over the covid situation.

Westoe Brass Band play at South Marine Park, South Shields.

Alternative events include a mix of afternoon performances from some of the region’s finest brass and jazz musicians, local artists and a selection of children’s entertainers providing a whole host of fun games and activities.

Events have already taken place in North and South Marine Parks in South Shields, Cornthwaite Park in Whitburn and Carr Ellison Park in Hebburn, with performances by children’s entertainer Kendrick, brass bands and musicians including Jenn Cherene Duo and Cats Night Out.

The programme continues into its final two weeks in Grange Park East Boldon, West Park South Shields, West Park Jarrow and Harton Quays Park.

These will include more brass band music, children’s entertainment, the exciting new Custom’s House family play Peggy Pearpot and special performances by Tree Stump Theatre.

Jenn Cherene Duo perform in the North Marine Park, South Shields.

The summer park events will end over the weekend of August 28 and 29 with performances lined up at Harton Quays Park to include popular singer Jen Stevens and a vocal performance from Custom Voices.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay said: “It’s wonderful to see local families enjoying the mix of music and entertainment on offer across our parks and open spaces this summer.

"The parks events bring the entertainment into the heart of our communities and they have been really well received so far.

“There is still so much to enjoy over the final weeks before the programme draws to a close with some fantastic live music from the area’s very talented musicians and singers.

"We hope local families make the most of the remaining free events and entertainment on offer.”

The events have been organised with support from local ‘Friends Of’ parks groups and Council partners, including The Customs House, and part funded by Arts Council England and the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Events are weather permitting and will be subject to any Covid guidelines in place at the time of the event.

For full details of the August programme of free summer park events visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/parkevents or follow on social media: Facebook (South Tyneside Events) or Twitter @stynesideevents

Children's entertainer Kendrick performs at Hebburn's Carr Ellison Park.