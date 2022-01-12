Back in November 2021, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application for a unit at Boldon Business Park in the Boldon Colliery ward.

The application proposed changing the use of an industrial building in Brooklands Way to a veterinary practice, with a number of external and internal works, including new windows, external doors, and lobby, as well as an overhaul of the internal layout.

A report prepared by council planning officers stated the unit was previously used for “washing trucks”, but has been vacant for an “extended period of time”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brooklands Way, Boldon Business Park

According to this, veterinary practice ‘Bridge Referrals’ needs a larger building to house MRI and CT machines “which would be unviable in smaller units”.

The proposals, which will provide specialist services for small animals across the North East, were approved in the New Year.

Referrals to the site are expected to include orthopaedics, soft tissue surgery, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, oncology, internal medicine and diagnostic imaging.

The business is expected to cover a catchment area extending from Northumberland and the Scottish Borders to Teesside and North Yorkshire.

According to a supporting statement submitted with the plans, the practice will create about 70 new jobs in the first two years of its operation – with some “highly specialised veterinary roles” expected to be among them.

The veterinary hospital would also look to take on nursing apprenticeships, with a view of employing the majority in permanent roles.

Although council planning officers acknowledged the plans would lead to the loss of an industrial unit in a “predominantly industrial area”, they said this would be “outweighed by the economic benefits and job creation.”

The planning report added: “The proposal also represents an inward investment that is unlikely to be relocated elsewhere in the borough including a town centre.

“Importantly the applicant has provided information that specialist high quality jobs will be created through the proposal offering potential economic benefits to the borough.”

The veterinary referral hospital is expected to open for business in autumn 2022.

For more information on the plans, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0942/21/FUL

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.