Local music icon Jade and the owner of one of the region’s best known restaurants are both to be officially bestowed with South Tyneside Council’s highest honour.

An extraordinary meeting of South Tyneside Council voted to grant the prestigious Honorary Freedom of the Borough to Jade Thirlwall – who rose to fame as part of Little Mix and now goes by only her first name after launching her solo career.

Councillors also agreed to award the honour to Richard Ord MBE, the owner of Colmans Fish and Chips and Colmans Sea Food Temple in South Shields.

Jade Thirlwall has been honoured by South Tyneside Council | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Council leader Cllr Tracey Dixon, speaking at the extraordinary meeting (on Thursday, October 23), said the two individuals “could not be more deserving of the marvellous tribute that our council can give.”

She added the Honorary Freedom of the Borough is the highest honour the local authority can bestow on any individual or organisation.

South Shields-born Jade is receiving the prize “in recognition of her outstanding contribution as a cultural ambassador and her ongoing commitment to South Tyneside.”

Labour’s Cllr Dixon said: “Jade has played a major role in the social activism, charity work and the culture of South Tyneside residents.

“Jade is the honorary president for South Shields Football Club, taking on the role in August 2020, raising the club’s profile nationally and internationally.

“Jade supports the club’s charitable foundation and is passionate about using her platform to tackle issues like racism, sexism and homophobia in sport.”

She also praised Jade for her fundraising work for South Tyneside charity Cancer Connections and for sponsoring the first gold heart in The Custom House’s “Heart of the House” appeal.

After achieving worldwide success as part of Little Mix, Jade released her debut solo single Angel of My Dreams in 2024 and took home the trophy for Best Pop Act at the 2025 Brit Awards.

Her first solo album That’s Showbiz Baby came out in September this year, after performing at Glastonbury in June, and she has just concluded her 2025 UK and Ireland Tour with a sold out show at NX Newcastle on October 23.

Cllr David Francis, Green group leader on the council, said he was aware of Jade primarily “because of the work she’s done both locally and on a wider scale using her platform to speak out and amplify the voices of the marginalised.”

He highlighted how she has challenged, amongst other things, “the politics of hate and division, welfare cuts, the silencing of protest and the selling of arms, and indeed her speaking up in support of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Cllr Francis added: “I’ve always admired people with the courage to speak up when they know that some very vocal people won’t like what they have to say.

“I’m always in admiration of people who put principles ahead of popularity, and who are bold rather than bland.

“That kind of thing makes me proud of our area and our community and our spirit, so I’m pleased to support this tonight.”

Council chiefs said Mr Ord, from Whitburn, is being bestowed the honour “in recognition of exceptional entrepreneurship, philanthropy and services to the hospitality industry in South Tyneside.”

Cllr Dixon said: “Mr Ord, the fourth generation of his family to operate Colmans Fish and Chips, has a focus on sustainability and the environment.

“Richard Ord has made significant contributions to the borough of South Tyneside, particularly through his work in hospitality, tourism and community regeneration.

“He’s advocated for sustainability in the fish and chip industry, trained hundreds of young chefs and fryers through an open door policy, sharing expertise and raising industry standards.”

She added his family businesses supports local initiatives including the sponsorship of the likes of The Custom House theatre and its pantomimes, local football teams and charities.

Labour’s Cllr Ernest Gibson, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and climate change, said:”He’s been an asset for environment and sustainability, and sustainability for the fishing industry.

“He’s a true gent and he’s inspirational for the town.”

Mr Ord was granted an MBE in the 2021 New Year’s Honours list for his services to the hospitality industry and regeneration in South Tyneside.

The most recent recipients of the Honorary Freedom of the Borough include internationally renowned animator Sheila Graber, the borough’s NHS, care services and key workers and Ray Spencer MBE.

Jade and Richard will now both receive their honours at formal ceremonies to be arranged at a future date.