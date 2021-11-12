Plans for new South Tyneside nail bar approved

Grange Road, Jarrow Picture: Google Maps.

Back in October 2021, a planning application was lodged with South Tyneside Council for 29 Grange Road near Jarrow Town Hall.

This included a change of use from a shop to a sui generis nail bar.

According to planning documents, the site was last used as a charity shop but is currently vacant.

Following a council consultation, the change of use application was approved by council planners on Wednesday, November 10.

Planners concluded that the development would not harm the “vitality of the town centre” and no concerns were raised by the local authority’s environmental health officer.

Although no car parking spaces were proposed as part of the application, council officers deemed this acceptable.

The planning report reads: “The proposed nail bar use would, according to the submitted application form, employ one staff member.

“Given this low level of employees and the location of the site in the town centre, which is in close proximity to good public transport links (bus and Metro) and public car parking, it is not considered that there would be any significant increase in parking pressures in the area as a result of the proposed development.

“The parking manager has not raised any concerns [and] deliveries would be able to be made from the existing service area to the rear and so would not impact upon highway safety in the area.”