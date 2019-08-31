John Reid Road

About 22,000 motorists use John Reid Road every day and according to the latest findings more than a fifth of them break the 40mph speed limit.

The results have been passed to Northumbria Police, which has recommended upgrading the road to a ‘level 1 community enforcement site’.

South Tyneside councillor Rob Dix said: “I stick to 40 mph [on John Reid Road] and when I heard [20% of drivers go faster than] 46 mph I was surprised it was that low – some must be pushing 60 mph.

“The speeds are unacceptable and I’m surprised no one has been killed over the last five years – it’s an accident waiting to happen.

“Eventually something will happen and then there will be hell to pay, we’ve seen it on other roads in the borough and I’m surprised the police haven’t acted on it before now.”

Coun Dix was speaking at a meeting of the East Shields at Whitburn Community Area Forum.

The panel heard over the last five years there have been 39 ‘collisions’ on the sections of the road studied, between the King George Road roundabout and Boldon Lane roundabout, most of which happened at one of the two roundabouts.

“Following concerns over the number of accidents on John Reid Road we looked at the area up to King George Road roundabout, we investigated traffic flows, speeds and collisions and walked the area to look for at issues to be addressed,” said Chris Elliott, a senior engineer for the council.

“Looking at the clusters, the majority occurred at the two roundabouts and this is what we would expect because it’s where drivers are slowing down and where pedestrians are crossing.

“But although we would expect them to be clustered there, they were still high numbers, higher than we would expect.”

Chief inspector Dave Guthrie, of Northumbria Police's Motor Patrols Department, said: "Northumbria Police are committed to making our roads as safe as possible and we work closely with partners every day to enforce speed limits across our region.

“We are always looking at ways we can deter speeding and one of the options is the deployment of a mobile speed camera in the area.