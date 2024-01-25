Government backs South Shields MP's plans to extend pub opening hours for big events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Government has backed plans brought forward by Emma Lewell-Buck to make it easier for hospitality venues to extending their opening hours during national events.

Under current laws, to avoid the need for venues to apply for individual licence extensions, the Government can create a blanket relaxation of licensing hours for occasions of "exceptional" international, national, or local significance.

This has been done in the past for the King's Coronation, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, the Euro 2020 final and more.

Emma Lewell-Buck, MP for South Shields, brought forward the proposed bill in the House of Commons. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

However, these relaxations can take up to six months to process, meaning that some events, such as the Lionesses' World Cup final against Spain in August last year, are not possible to be covered by a blanket extension.

The South Shields MP has stated that the current process is “overly bureaucratic” and her proposal would allow the Government to apply blanket relaxations at much shorter notice, allowing venues to extend licencing hours for events and unplanned celebrations.

Ms Lewell-Buck said: “This is a really simple, impactful Bill. The pub is a great British institution. It’s right that they are able to welcome us through their doors for events of national and local significance.”

Laura Farris, Home Office minister Laura Farris, offered the Government’s support and highlighted that the Bill would solve problems with the current process.

She commented: "This Bill results in the additional benefit of enabling extensions to be implemented at short notice, if necessary, including when Parliament is in recess.

“Current arrangements mean that fast-paced extensions are simply not always possible, which was particularly problematic when the Lionesses reached the final in Australia last year.

"This Bill rectifies this issues and ensures that licensing hours can be extended at short notice where necessary."