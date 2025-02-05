Plans for new turnstile buildings at the home of Hebburn Town Football Club have been given the green light by town hall planning chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for the club’s home ground football pitch at Hebburn Sports Club.

The plans, submitted last year (2024), sought permission for turnstiles to serve the football ground at North Drive and Victoria Road, with three turnstiles proposed in total.

Dan Savage and Amar Purewal celebrate after the latter scored in Hebburn Town's 2-2 draw with Lancaster City | Tyler Lopes

According to council planning documents, each turnstile building would be constructed from metal sheeting painted grey and would “measure 2.6 metres by 2 metres, and 2.5 metres to the highest point”, with each building also containing two turnstiles and two cashier spaces.

Plans proposed two of the turnstile buildings sited on North Drive, at each end of the football pitch, and one entrance sited on Victoria Road with “associated double exit gates”.

A statement from the applicant, included in a council report, said the development was needed “in association with Hebburn Town Football Club and the club’s progression through football leagues”. The club are currently seventh in the Northern Premier League, step three of non-league, having won promotion last season. Another promotion would see them earn a place in National League North, where South Shields currently ply their trade.

These requirements related to “facilities for spectators and as such the club seeks to improve spectator facilities via the erection of these turnstile entrances.”

During a council consultation exercise on the planning application, there were no objections from Sport England.

However, there was one public objection from a property at Highcroft Close raising concerns about the impacts of a turnstile at the western part of North Drive.

Concerns from the objector included the development adding to issues around anti-social behaviour, littering and “unacceptable over parking” and the plans “further increasing the possibility of road traffic accidents” and leading to “increased footfall through a residential area”.

A letter of support was also received during the same consultation from a property on Victoria Road West, which said the proposal would “make access into the ground much easier and safer for spectators”.

The supporter added the proposed turnstile at Victoria Road would “give the club a greater visual presence on the main road which will hopefully encourage more supporters to attend the games.”

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on February 4, 2025.

Council planners, in a council decision report, said the development was needed so that the football club could be compliant with Football Association (FA) requirements.

The council decision report added: “To be compliant with FA requirements, the provision of the turnstile entrances is required to achieve Step 4 status.

“It is stated that if the proposed development did not take place (amongst other identified works the club are working towards), the club could not be promoted.

“In light of the above information, it is acknowledged that the proposed development is required in order to meet the requirements of the club’s promotion to Step 4 status, as regulated and requested by the FA.

“The status is deemed important for the viability of the club and its longevity as an asset used by the local community.

“Therefore, the provision of the proposed turnstiles would be appropriate in connection with the existing viability and longevity of the football club, and the buildings proposed do not impact on the playing pitch surface.”

Council planners added the development would have “no significant adverse impact” on the “visual or residential amenity of the area, nor upon designated heritage assets” and added “matters relating to anti-social behaviour and littering raised by the objector would be matters for the police”.

Council planners also stated that “residents are already exposed to a level of noise and disturbance from the activities of the football club on match days” and that the new development would not “exacerbate” this issue.

The council decision report adds: “In light of the frequency of use of the turnstile buildings proposed (over the season), and the short period of times the turnstiles would be in operational for (approximately 1.5 hours on a home match day), it is not considered that the proposed development would exacerbate the existing relationship between adjoining neighbouring properties in light of noise and disturbance in order to warrant a reason for refusal.”

Under planning conditions, the turnstiles development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0725/24/FUL