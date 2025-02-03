Plans for a new “café bistro” in South Shields have been submitted to council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a property at 87 Ocean Road in the town.

Plans are seeking permission to change the use of the Royal China hot food takeaway to a “café bistro”, which would offer a “reduced menu” with a range of tapas, paninis, cold sandwiches and salads.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials provides more information on the proposed change of use and shows the café bistro’s proposed signage, which names the site as ‘The Kensington’.

Planning permission is being sought for external changes to the building, including a new shopfront with large glazed panels and a “serving hatch to enable customers to buy hot drinks externally”.

Internal changes also include the “reconfiguration of the kitchen and customer seating area” to help “further enhance the functionality and aesthetic quality of the premises”, with the customer area being expanded to include indoor seating.

The applicant is listed as D.E.M Properties Ltd and those behind the café plan said they aim to provide an “inviting atmosphere for dining in” and to “improve efficiency and service quality without extending the existing building footprint”.

Proposed operating hours for the new café bistro would be “daily from 8am to 3pm”.

The design and access statement notes the plans would “align the business with the café culture that is prevalent in this area, offering both indoor and outdoor dining options”, as well as “improving the attractiveness of Ocean Road as a dining destination”.

The design and access statement adds: “The current takeaway model is limited in its ability to generate footfall and encourage dwell times on Ocean Road.

“By transitioning to a café bistro, the business will capitalise on the growing demand for café culture in the area, offering a more sustainable and profitable use of the property.

“The addition of indoor seating provides an opportunity to attract a broadercustomer base, including families, tourists, and local residents seeking a more relaxed dining experience.

“This diversified offering is expected to increase turnover and ensure the long-term viability of the business.

“Economically, the café bistro will contribute positively to the local area by creating new employment opportunities, both directly through the operation of the café and indirectly through local supply chains.

“The increased footfall and enhanced customer experience will also benefit neighbouring businesses, fostering a more vibrant and economically active streetscape.

“Additionally, the improved shopfront will attract visitors to the area, further stimulating economic growth and supporting the vitality of Ocean Road as a key commercial destination.”

A “modern extraction system will [also] be installed in the reconfigured kitchen” as part of the development which, applicants state, would “ensure odours are effectively controlled, preventing any adverse effects on neighbouring properties.”

A decision on the plans will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until February 20, 2025.

For more information on the café bistro plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 250038