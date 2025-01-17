Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Tyneside Council is set to adopt a Joint Housing Protocol for youngsters leaving care.

A Joint Housing Protocol for young people leaving care is set to be endorsed by South Tyneside Council next week.

The proposed Protocol sets out how both Housing and Children’s Services will work together to make sure the right homes and support are available to those leaving care, as well as preventing homelessness.

South Tyneside Council has stated that care leavers are young people, aged 16 to 25, who is, or was, ‘looked after’, by the local authority.

Borough Council members will be asked to approve and adopt the Joint Protocol for Care Leavers when they meet on Thursday, January 23.

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care & Education and Skills, said: “Leaving care can be a worrying time for our looked after children and leaving too early will present big challenges which will impact their life chances.

“As a Corporate Parent, we have a duty to ensure that all our care leavers are prepared for what life would be like when they leave care.

“We are committed to ensuring they get the same level of support that anyone would expect from a reasonable parent, that they are supported now and in the future and are provided with the opportunities they need.”

Councillor Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety, has highlighted the positive impact that the Protocol could have if it is approved.

He added: “Housing is one of the main foundations for a positive transition to adulthood.

“If adopted, this new joint protocol will clearly outline how services will work together to support care leavers in finding a safe, secure and suitable place to live and to call home, setting them on a path to succeed and prosper and live healthy, happy and fulfilled lives.

“With Housing and Children’s services working closer together we can better ensure that the appropriate accommodation is available to our care leavers, based on their individual preferences, needs, circumstances and the homes that are available.”

The draft Joint Protocol has been developed with help from South Tyneside Care Leavers Council, which supports young people to improve services for care leavers.

The Borough Council meeting will take place at 6pm on Thursday, January 23, in the Council Chamber at South Shields Town Hall.

It will also be livestreamed on the Council’s YouTube channel.