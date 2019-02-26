Labour and a second Brexit referendum: Do you back the party's calls for a further vote?

The Labour Party has announced it will be prepared to back a second referendum if its EU withdrawal plan is rejected by MPs when tabled this week.

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would put forward an amendment, or support an amendment, in favour of a public vote to stop the Prime Minister's Brexit deal if his party's own demands are not met. He plans to table an amendment, containing the party's five Brexit demands, to the Government's motion this week. If they are rejected, the party will support a second referendum.

According to the Labour website, the party's five demands for the Brexit deal are:

*A permanent and comprehensive customs union with the EU

*Close alignment with the Single Market underpinned by shared institutions and obligations

*Dynamic alignment on rights and protections

*Commitments on participation in EU agencies and funding programmes, including in areas such as the environment, education, and industrial regulation

*Unambiguous agreements on the detail of future security arrangements, including access to the European Arrest Warrant and vital shared databases

Jeremy Corbyn hailed his party's plan as "serious and credible" - and added that Labour was committed to putting forward or supporting an amendment in favour of a public vote to "prevent a damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country".

It is not yet clear what Labour would want to see on the ballot paper if there was a second referendum.