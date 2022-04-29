Meet the candidates for Horsley Hill for the South Tyneside Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on Thursday, May 5.

This year, at least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be up for grabs, with two seats also being contested in the Harton area.

Each candidate has been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what candidates in the Horsley Hill ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Phil Brown (Independent)

No candidate statement or picture provided.

Local elections are due to be held on Thursday, May 5

Gary Bryant (Independent)

No candidate statement or picture provided.

Carl Duncan (Conservative Party candidate)

I’m campaigning to be councillor for Horsley Hill because I’m determined to crackdown on anti-social behaviour and improve mental health and focus on people’s real issues.

Carl Duncan, Conservative

The pandemic has seen loneliness in our communities soar, especially amongst those who are elderly or vulnerable.

I want to provide spaces that will encourage those who feel alone or have mobility issues to be able to get out and about and take part in a wider range of activities.

There is still much more to be done and I am determined to introduce other measures to address this important issue.

I also promise to hold the council to account and scrutinise their decisions.

Eileen Leask, Labour Party

I want to be here to listen and act for a safer, fairer and happier Horsley Hill.

Eileen Leask (Labour Party)

Representing Horsley Hill and Westoe Crown area is a tremendous honour and it is not one I have ever taken lightly.

My promise to the residents of the ward is :

*To continue to hold a weekly ward surgery to listen and act upon residents concerns and be available at other times via email and telephone.

*Continue to publish regular newsletters to keep residents informed of my work on their behalf.

Carrie Richardson, Green Party

*Campaign to have the eyesore Marsden Rock House area redeveloped.

*Promote the council’s green agenda to protect the planet for future generations.

*Support our young people by supporting endeavours to bring new jobs to South Tyneside.

On Thursday, May 5, vote for an active councillor for your ward.

Please use your vote to support me so that I may continue to secure improvements right across the Horsley Hill and Westoe Crown areas.

Carrie Richardson (Green Party)

I’m really pleased to be the Green Party candidate for Horsley Hill, having grown up in the area and living in South Shields my whole life.

I have a good understanding of the strengths of the local community as well as the challenges they face too.

My background is in working in the charitable sector so I have a lot of experience and understanding of working alongside communities that need support and development.