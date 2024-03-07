Plans submitted to ‘decommission’ bank use at listed South Shields Barclays site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the old Barclays Bank building at 1-3 King Street in the town centre.

The banking chain was recently granted planning permission to relocate to a new premises at the former Burton store at 64-66 King Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the building is Grade II-listed, Barclays Bank plc has submitted an application to “decommission” the bank use at the site.

Plans have been submitted to "decommission" bank use at the listed South Shields Barclays site. Photo: Google Maps.

This includes removing signage and external lights, sealing letter boxes, removing cash machines and infilling the spaces with matching stonework, as well as removing an alarm box and night safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Internal works also include removing Barclays fittings, cashier counters and loose furniture.

The works are outlined in a design and access statement submitted to council development bosses, with a listed building consent application being submitted for relevant works.

The design and access statement adds: “Works to the banking hall are restricted to the public space immediately within the branch.

“The existing fixtures [and] counters, which are to be removed, are themselves modern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The original building fabric will not be altered, removed, or concealed.

“All existing original features will not be affected by the proposed works.

“The proposed works are intended to return the building to pre‐Barclays occupation as much as it is possible preserving the listed building status”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bank building’s listing on Historic England’s website states it dates back to 1909 and was designed by J H Morton Architect.

The site is also described as a “good example of early C20 ‘Bankers Classical’ in South Shields standing in a prominent position”.

A decision on proposed works will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plan via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website.