South Shields Green Party councillor invites residents to discuss the issues which matter to them
South Tyneside’s first ever Green councillor is inviting residents to go along and share their issues, concerns and ideas for the area at a series of events.
Councillor David Francis was elected to represent the Beacon and Bents ward at the elections on May 2 as the Greens claimed their first ever councillors in the region.
Now he has released his surgery details for the next three months.
The party said: “David is out and about all year round, knocking on doors and working hard for the residents of Beacon and Bents ward.
“These surgeries are yet another opportunity for local residents to come and chat with him about any concerns or queries they would like his help with.”The surgeries will be held at Ocean Road Community Centre, NE33 2DW, from 6pm - 7.30pm on Thursday, June, Wednesday July 17, Wednesday August 14.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Anyone who can’t make these dates, can call/text him on 07971 364 208 or email cllr.david.francis@southtyneside.gov.uk
Coun Francis took the Beacon and Bents ward with a 1,072-vote majority over Labour’s Audrey McMillan.
The win saw the campaigner scoop almost 70% of the vote. The councillor pledged to bring more transparency to the council, which has historically been dominated by Labour. Following the elections he said the Greens could provide extra challenge by drafting alternatives to council budgets and suggesting eco-friendly policies to reduce carbon emissions.”