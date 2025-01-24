Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local authority chiefs stressed they will continue to lobby government for more aid for residents after it was agreed a council tax support scheme would be renewed for the coming year.

The latest authority-wide meeting of South Tyneside Council approved a package of continued support to eligible households with their council tax bills in 2025/26.

The local council tax reduction scheme gives a council tax discount to eligible households who are on lower incomes in South Tyneside.

Customers fall into one of five groups based upon income levels and the amount of support they are awarded is clearly linked to each group.

Care leavers in South Tyneside continue to be exempt from council tax up to the age of 25 while pensioners are eligible for national support.

Approximately 18,000 households across South Tyneside get financial assistance with their council tax every year, including around 11,000 working age customers.

Councillor Jane Carter, cabinet member for governance, finance and corporate services, speaking at the full council meeting, said the scheme “remains substantially unchanged” from the current year.

She added: “The local scheme does not apply to claimants of pensionable age who will remain eligible for up to 100% of support towards their council tax liability.

“The local scheme changed in 2024 to an income banded scheme which provided up to 90% support for households on the lowest incomes and supported families, carers and applicants who receive a disability benefit.

“Over 10,000 households were better off as a result of the change.”

Opposition councillors speaking at the meeting stressed the importance of supporting residents in need in the borough amid rising costs across the board.

Councillor Kate Owens-Palmer, from the South Tyneside Alliance group, said: “We need to do more basically to support those at the bottom who have the most need.

“We all know that those on lower incomes are affected disproportionately particularly by the cost of living crisis and the phenomenally extortionate increases in gas and electric bills which we are all facing.”

Councillor David Francis, Green Group leader, said he welcomed any initiative to try and support people on lower incomes and stressed the importance of increasing awareness of the scheme.

He also stated council tax “is a deeply unfair system of taxation and way of funding” local authorities and stressed the government needs to provide more financial resources for councils to support residents.

He added: “We’ve already got people who are struggling to choose between heating and eating and then excess council tax on top of it is just a bridge too far for a lot of people.

“The reduction scheme must be accessible and inclusive to protect all residents from hardship.”

His Green Group colleague Councillor Shirley Ford raised concerns the “income bands” used to administer the support are remaining unchanged, meaning approximately 70 households “may be detrimentally affected” by the freeze.

She added: “Everyone who needs support should get it, otherwise people just can’t pay their council tax along with all the other bills for gas and electricity and food.”

Cllr Carter responded by noting if the council had the money to extend the scheme to support more people they would, however they are unable to do this.

She added: “This is reviewed on a yearly basis so hopefully we’ll be able to look at it as the year goes on to see what changes we can make.

“Rest assured as a council we are regularly lobbying our government around local government finance and the reform of the council tax.”

Councillors at the meeting at South Shields Town Hall on Thursday (January 23) ultimately approved the proposed local council tax reduction scheme for 2025/26.

The estimated cost of the scheme, including support to those of pensionable age, is around £19m per annum.

For more information about Council Tax, the support scheme and how to apply go to www.southtyneside.gov.uk/counciltax.