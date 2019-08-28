Tory MP Rory Stewart laughs off shove from child in South Shields while on his country-wide walkabout
Tory MP Rory Stewart met his match when he tried to film one of his trademark videos in South Tyneside.
The high-profile MP for Penrith and the Borders became known for mobile phone videos in which he speaks directly to the camera during his campaign for the Conservative Party leadership.
And now the Eton-educated former diplomat has been on a tour of the North of England this week, filming pieces to camera about his experiences and stopped off in South Shields.
He had not made allowances for the school holidays, however, and the filming soon attracted a bunch of young spectators – one of whom ran up from behind and pushed him in the back.
Mr Stewart posted the clip, in which the youngster can be seen grinning, on his Twitter account along with a comment poking fun at himself: “This is what happens when you try to shoot a pompous piece to camera in South Shields and a six year old is passing by... #RoryLurches”
He posted another video shot in South Shields on his Twitter feed, rounding up what he had done during the day, including visits to Edinburgh, Newcastle and Hexham, and describing the reaction from members of the public.
“I had an argument about colonialism, another argument about Brexit, another argument about austerity – but also a lot of humour, a lot of kindness,” he said.
Mr Stewart was planning to visit Sunderland and Hartlepool during his time in the North East before heading for Manchester.