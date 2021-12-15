South Tyneside Council took legal action against Michael Taylor after enforcement officers were informed about 20 domestic waste sacks and other items which has built up in the back yard of Talbot Road, South Shields, in August.

A letter and notice were issued in September instructing that the waste be removed within seven days.

Mr Taylor, 58, of Coston Drive, South Shields, was prosecuted under the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act 1949 for failing to comply with the notice and was fined £660 in his absence and ordered to pay £100 costs and victim surcharge of £66.

Dismantled wardrobes and wood had been witnessed being flytipped in the back lane of Julian Street in August.

In a second case, Adele Handley, 45, of Julian Street, South Shields, was prosecuted in relation to dismantled wardrobes and wood which had been witnessed being flytipped in her back lane in August.

Enforcement officers served a notice asking for the occupier of the address to attend an interview under caution to answer questions about the wood being illegally abandoned in the lane.

South Tyneside Council say the notice was ignored, and a further notice was issued under Section 108 of the Environment Act 1995.

After the second notice was also disregarded, Magistrates fined Ms Handley £600 in her absence and was ordered to pay £100 costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “The Council spends more than £2m a year keeping the Borough clean and tidy, with the illegal disposal of waste placing an additional burden on taxpayers.

“Rubbish left lying around is also unsightly. More importantly, it can pose a risk to public health as it can attract vermin.

“In both cases, the Council was left with no other option but to clear up the waste and pursue the matters through the courts.

"These significant fines show how seriously the courts view these offences. We hope these prosecutions serve as a reminder to others that we will, and we do, take action against those who fail to comply with the notices that are served upon them.”

