Runners have a chance to take part in the Great North Run with the Red Cross for free

With less than one month to go until registration for the 2023 Great North Run closes, Team Red Cross are now offering their last remaining places to runners for free.

However, there is a catch. Any runners who wish to claim the free places must commit to raising the minimum sponsorship target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, over 60,000 runners have signed up to take part in the event, which is being held on Sunday, September 10.

Becky Lynes, challenge events officer for the British Red Cross, has highlighted how the funds raised from the Great North Run will help the Red Cross.

The Great North Run finish line will return to South Shields for the first time since 2019 on September 11. We find out about some of those taking part ...

She said: “All runners who signup to take on the AJ Bell Great North Run for Team Red Cross will be raising vital funds to help our teams support people in crisis both here in the UK and overseas.

“Whether it be helping deliver food parcels and medicine overseas following a natural disaster or providing shelter after a house fire in the UK, our incredible runners will allow the Red Cross to be there as the world’s emergency responders.

“Their support will truly change lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Anyone who signs up to run on behalf of the Red Cross will receive one-to-one fundraising support to help them achieve the sponsorship target, virtual catch-ups with the team before the event and an exclusive Red Cross running vest.

The charity has said that there is a limited number of places remaining to join them for the Great North Run.

As a result, the places will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad