Say cheese: Beautiful seal pup takes a break on South Shields Pier

Visitors to South Shields Pier on Friday may have spotted a special guest having a lazy afternoon.

A cheeky seal pup pulled up a pew at the top of the pier steps, and seemed quite content to have a pit stop beside the sea and just enjoy the view.

Yawn! Picture: Lee Harris.

The animal was caught on camera by Lee Harris, and even flashed a small smile for the pictures.

Lee told the Gazette: "The seal pup frequents the pier on the steps, but have never seen it right at the top.

He added: "It will probably go back to see once the tide comes in."

Seals are a familiar sight in the North East coast, enjoying rest stops on our beaches throughout the year.



What are you looking at? Picture: Lee Harris.