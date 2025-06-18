Families across the North East are invited to join a special countryside celebration as beloved TV character, Shaun the Sheep, turns 30 and returns to The Sill this summer.

From June 21, The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre will host a brand-new Shaun the Sheep Fun with the Flock Augmented Reality Trail and interactive exhibition, offering a fun-filled day out for all ages.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Northumberland National Park, this immersive experience brings the world of Mossy Bottom Farm to life. Visitors can explore hands-on play zones, enjoy classic episodes in a cosy TV corner, and get creative with themed crafts and dress-up activities.

The highlight of the event is the Shaun the Sheep Fun with the Flock Augmented Reality Trail, where families can use a free app to scan trail markers and join Shaun and his friends on an outdoor adventure around The Sill’s scenic grounds.

Sarah Burn, Head of Engagement at Northumberland National Park said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy the great outdoors while celebrating a much-loved character. We’re thrilled to bring Shaun the Sheep to The Sill and share the importance of protecting our countryside in a fun and engaging way.”

The exhibition also highlights the work of Northumberland National Park in supporting local wildlife, communities, and rural traditions, with Shaun helping to promote the Countryside Code to young explorers.

The exhibition runs throughout the summer, starting Saturday, June 21. Entry to the exhibition is free, and the augmented reality trail is accessible via smartphone or tablet.