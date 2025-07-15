Six South Tyneside parks retain prestigious Green Flag status

Six parks in the borough have received the coveted Green Flag status.

Six South Tyneside parks have been recognised as some of the finest green spaces in the country after they were awarded the coveted Green Flag status.

North Marine Park, Readhead Park, South Marine Park and West Park, in South Shields, successfully retained their Green Flag titles, with Jarrow’s Monkton Dene Park and West Park also maintaining the prestigious status.

Green Flag awards, which are presented by Keep Britain Tidy, is the benchmark for well-managed parks and green spaces across the UK.

The award signifies that a park meets the highest environmental standards, is beautifully maintained, and provides top-quality facilities for visitors.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change at South Tyneside Council, has expressed his delight at the parks retaining the prestigious award.

Chairman Glenn Thompson and the Friends of Readhead Park are pictured with Councillors Paul Dean and Ernest Gibson and Council contractors, Glendale and Tivoli. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “We’re thrilled to see six of our parks recognised with Green Flag Awards again this year.

“These awards are a testament to the high standards we uphold, and visitors can be confident that these parks are clean, safe, and welcoming.

“With the summer holidays just around the corner, it’s the perfect time for families to enjoy these outstanding green spaces.”

The success of the Green Flag awards is the result of a strong partnership between South Tyneside Council and the dedicated local ‘Friends of’ groups across the borough.

Glenn Thompson, Chair of the Friends of Readhead Park, added: "Fantastic news for Westoe and the Readhead Park in retaining our Green Flag status.

“A significant criteria for the award is community involvement and probably the most satisfying aspect has been seeing the community pull together with the support of South Tyneside Council to achieve this status for another year.

“To the park users, volunteers, donors, our Council, and the many more that have helped make this a community success - thank you.”

South Tyneside’s six Green Flag parks are among 2,250 sites across the UK to meet the rigorous standards that are required.

Paul Todd MBE, Green Flag Award Scheme Manager at Keep Britain Tidy, has paid tribute to everyone who has played a role in ensuring that the parks are up to scratch for the awards.

He commented: “Congratulations to everyone who have worked tirelessly to ensure South Tyneside parks achieve the high standards required for the Green Flag Award. Quality parks and green spaces make the country a healthier place to live and work in and a stronger place in which to invest.

“Crucially, these parks are vital green spaces for communities in South Tyneside to enjoy nature and during the ongoing cost of living crisis they are free and safe spaces for families to socialise.

“They also provide important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

For more information about South Tyneside’s parks, visit: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/11228/Parks.