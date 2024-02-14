South Shields company appeals for help as they struggle to find funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ricky Gleeson, the founder of HoodEx is appealing to the community for help as he struggles to find funding.

HoodEx is a community interest company which aims to help ex-offenders or people at risk of offending to change their lives for the better through volunteering opportunities and support.

Gleeson himself is an ex-offender who managed to make a better life for himself, now working for the British army, and hopes to help other people to do the same.

HoodEx operates as a vintage clothing store located in South Shields Interchange, using the funds from the purchases to pay for support for those in need, including gym memberships, 1-1 training sessions, and much more.

Despite the success of securing the premises of the clothing store after previously being a market stall, HoodEx are now faced with yet another challenge as they struggle to find funding for a safe space for those in need.

Gleeson secured the tenancy of a three-storey building on South Shields Market Square, which he hopes to turn into a safe space for those that HoodEx supports, which will include; a modern-day youth club and boxing gym.

The space will also be used to teach those in need important life skills, in order to help them onto the right path. A fully qualified level 2 boxing instructor with 22 years military experience is also on board to help promote health and fitness.

However, despite his best efforts, Gleeson has found that HoodEx is struggling to find funding.

Funding will help to transform the space and will be used to carry out repairs of the building, and pay for much-needed equipment.

HoodEx have secured a three-storey building on South Shields' Market Square.

Gleeson is now pleading with the community for their support.

He explained: “We’re struggling to find the funding needed and therefore I want the people of South Shields to get involved.”

Gleeson has set up a GoFundMe page, where so far £440 has been raised by the local community.

Gleeson continued: “I honestly don’t understand why I can’t get a single pound of money from anywhere except residents of the area I’m helping to cut crime and antisocial behaviour in."