The team at Just Desserts are set to take on a charity sea dip.

Staff at the South Shields-based Just Desserts are set to take on a cold sea dip in an effort to raise money for the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust.

The charity was set up by the families of 17-year-old Chloe Rutherford and 19-year-old Liam Curry, who were killed in the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

It aims to help young people follow their dreams and achieve their goals in the sport and performance industries.

The Just Desserts will be taking on the dip at 11am on Sunday, November 10, at Sandhaven Beach - opposite the Lifeguard Station.

Sam Riley, a sales assistant at Just Desserts, has revealed to the Shields Gazette why the team have decided to take on the cold sea dip.

She said: “I was looking on the Chloe & Liam Trust page, there isn’t many businesses that have done it - with all donations and sponsors that we get going straight to them.

“I spoke to the others who are doing it and we are trying to bring the community together to raise as much as we can to give to the Trust.

“So many people have been supportive about this, especially because it is so close to home here in South Shields.

“Our cake maker is Liam’s cousin so it is a cause that is very close to them.

“It is quite a small business but people are getting behind us and customers are coming together in the story talking about it.”

You can view and donate to Just Dessert’s fundraiser by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/page/sam-riley-1728413712285.

The team also have a physical sponsor form within their South Shields store for anyone who would rather donate in person.