South Shields mural unveiled at town centre bar

A mural which represents the beauty of South Shields’ seaside, has been unveiled at town centre bar, Hogarths.

The mural, which has been designed and created by local artist Frank Styles is located on the side of the Hogarth’s building, in a prime spot to be enjoyed by the people of South Shields.

The image displays the South Shields lighthouse as a sandcastle, alongside a bucket and spade, representing our award-winning Sandhaven Beach. Sitting on top of the lighthouse is a blue and orange butterfly.

General manager and pub operator Alex Ozobia, who commissioned the piece, explained that the butterfly represents mental health - especially within change, acceptance and recovery.

Alex said: “I wanted a brand new mural on the pub’s rear feature wall as the previous mural had seen better days. I searched high and low for the perfect artist and Frank Styles was that person!”

Frank Styles is a North East based spray can artist, who is known for his colourful, unique large public pieces, while also creating smaller abstract artwork.

Alex continued: “I really wanted to portray what South Shields is known for but also tie in the mental health aspect which is more important than ever right now. The blue butterfly symbolises birth and rebirth and may suggest that you are about to enter a new phase of your journey in life whatever that may be.

“Between myself, Frank and my pub company Amber Taverns , we came up with the finished product. I’m so happy how it turned out, and we’ve received so much positive feedback both on social media and in person.”

The mural has been received well with the residents of South Shields but has also attracted visitors from further afield, who have travelled to see the artwork up close.

Hogarth’s brand-new mural, which was created by Frank Styles.

