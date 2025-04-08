South Shields Post Office set to be ‘offloaded’ as the company makes cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Shields’ Post Office is set to be ‘offloaded’.

The Post Office has revealed plans to hand over 108 directly-owned branches to franchisees by the autumn as the company looks set to make cuts.

The decision to ‘offload’ the branches is reported to put around 1,000 Post Office workers across the country at risk of losing their jobs.

Speaking in November 2024, Mr Railton commented: “The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters.

“We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal.”

The South Shields Post Office, on King Street, is set to be one of 108 branches being ‘offloaded’ by the company. | Google Maps

The ‘offloading’ process could see the affected sites taken over by other businesses, while others could face closure as franchises are moved to different premises.

At the time of writing, the future of South Shields Post Office remains unclear.

Leaders in South Tyneside have previously expressed their concerns over the potential closure of the town centre branch.

Other branches in the North East that are impacted by the ‘offloading’ process include Sunderland and Chester-le-Street.

