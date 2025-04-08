South Shields Post Office set to be ‘offloaded’ as the company makes cuts
The Post Office has revealed plans to hand over 108 directly-owned branches to franchisees by the autumn as the company looks set to make cuts.
The decision to ‘offload’ the branches is reported to put around 1,000 Post Office workers across the country at risk of losing their jobs.
In November last year, it was revealed that the King Street branch, in South Shields, was at risk of closure after Nigel Railton, the Post Office chairman, revealed a major restructuring within the organisation.
Speaking in November 2024, Mr Railton commented: “The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters.
“We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal.”
The ‘offloading’ process could see the affected sites taken over by other businesses, while others could face closure as franchises are moved to different premises.
At the time of writing, the future of South Shields Post Office remains unclear.
Leaders in South Tyneside have previously expressed their concerns over the potential closure of the town centre branch.
Emma Lewell, the MP for South Shields, branched the decision to put the branch at risk of closure as “unacceptable” and revealed that she had written to the Business Secretary to highlight the matter.
Elsewhere, Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, stated that she had reached out directly to Mr Railton in an effort to express her opposition to the closure.
Other branches in the North East that are impacted by the ‘offloading’ process include Sunderland and Chester-le-Street.
