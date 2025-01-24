Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Councillors have unanimously backed calls to retain South Shields post office and oppose its proposed closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after in November Post Office bosses revealed that 115 locations across the country have been earmarked for possible closure, with around 1,000 employees at risk of losing their jobs.

This included South Shields post office, which is based in King Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Council leader, Cllr Tracey Dixon, outside South Shields Post Office in King Street.

At the latest authority-wide meeting of South Tyneside Council a motion was put forward by Labour councillors expressing “grave concern” over the proposals. The meeting heard how a town centre post office was key to town centre success.

It added the Communication Workers Union would be written to, expressing the council’s support for their campaign to retain the post office in King Street.

Labour’s Councillor Michael Clare, proposing the motion at the meeting on Thursday (January 23), stressed it was important they “maintain and keep up the political pressure.”

He said: “No due consideration was given to the consequences or implications for the public, for the communities we serve or indeed the local perspective such as our regeneration proposals for the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we are to realise our vision for the regeneration of the town centre then the post office must remain a key part of that vision.

“I am convinced that we can once again, working together, create a vibrant town centre where retailers feel confident about the future. A centrally located town post office is a vital piece of that jigsaw for growth and confidence.”

The Harton ward representative added he has been “reassured” by the Post Office since the initial announcement that a period of “full and frank consultation” will take place and the “objective would be to retain a presence in the town centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting also heard from Cllr Clare how the original South Shields town centre post office first opened its doors to the public in 1890, meaning for the “last 134 years there has been a Crown Post Office in a central town location providing a service to the public”.

Councillor Sarah McKeown, Green Group representative in the Beacon and Bents ward, added she would “absolutely support all efforts to save this vital community hub”.

She continued: “The Green Party has been involved in a petition working with local residents and have outlined some really similar things that have been addressed here.”

The motion also noted council leader, Labour’s Councillor Tracey Dixon, has already written to Nigel Railton, the chair of the Post Office, to express opposition to the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added she has written to South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck over the issue, who previously branded the move an “unacceptable decision”.

Meanwhile Jonathan Reynolds, the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, has also been contacted over the issue.

The motion was unanimously supported by all councillors at the meeting.

A Post Office spokesperson previously confirmed they are “considering the future” of its “Directly Managed Branches (DMBs), which are loss making”, however it was noted “no decisions have been made on any DMBs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added they were “inviting expressions of interest to operate post offices in all remaining DMB locations, including for South Shields, to gauge market interest and explore whether franchising could be a viable option.”

They also noted they “will review all responses, sharing the results with relevant trade unions and other stakeholders.”