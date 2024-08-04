South Shields street fracas sees 'really aggressive' woman arrested

The Ship and Royal, on Ocean Road in South Shields. Photo: Google Maps. | Google Maps

A drunk South Tyneside woman was arrested after police were called to a street fight in South Shields town centre, a court heard.

Diane Nur, 58, was standing close to the fracas outside the Ship and Royal pub at the junction of King Street and Ocean Road.

Prosecutors did not accuse Nur, of Winskell Road, Simonside, of being directly involved in any violence that flared on Saturday, January 13.

But they revealed she shouted and swore and was “really aggressive” close by, contributing factors in her arrest.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said: “Police attended King Street after reports of fighting going on.

“They observed Ms Nur to be extremely drunk. They could smell alcohol on her breath, and she was unsteady on her feet.

“She was being loud and abusive while police and other people were around.

“She was behaving in a really aggressive manner towards members of the public and the police.

“Police arrested her for being drunk and disorderly and for shouting in a public place. She was transported to Southwick custody in Sunderland.”

Nur did not turn up to South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court to hear a charge of being drunk disorderly in public, laid against her.

But the case went ahead without her being present and the offence was found proved in her absence by magistrates.

They fined her £220 and ordered her to pay an £88 victim surcharge and £85 court costs, all within 28 days.