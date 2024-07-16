South Shields teen caught with 'cannabis bush' after illegal off-road bike stop

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court | NW

A South Tyneside teenager driving an off-road bike illegally on a highway was caught with drugs when pulled over by police.

Bradley Kelly, 19, brought attention to himself by motoring his Stomp bike along Mortimer Road, South Shields, a court heard.

When stopped, Kelly, also of Mortimer Road, gave off a whiff of cannabis, leading officers to search him at 11.30am on Wednesday, May 29.

They uncovered cannabis bush and tablets of anti-anxiety drug pregabalin, prosecutor Bushra Begum told borough magistrates.

Mrs Begum said: “This defendant was observed by police officers on Mortimer Road on an off-road bike, going towards his home address.

“Officers stopped him and spoke to him. They found he didn’t have a licence or insurance, but he did smell of cannabis.

“They found cannabis bush in foil, and pregabalin. For the cannabis bush, he said he just smoked it, but he made no comment to other questions.”

Kelly, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession and one count each of driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said Kelly had endured a “very difficult childhood”, adding: “He’s a boy with all sorts of issues.

"He’s in front of the court for offences that one way or another could have been dealt with out of court.

“He’s getting penalty points, but does he have to have much else?”

District Judge Zoe Passfield fined Kelly £40 for each drugs offence and £80 and six penalty points for driving without insurance, with no separate penalty for the other motoring matter.

She also told him he must pay £85 court costs and a £64 victim surcharge, and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

Kelly, who is on state benefits, must pay his fines at a rate of £20 a month.