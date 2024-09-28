The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates Court | NW

A South Shields teenage dad-to-be, riding illegally on public roads, went up the hill and back down again in a bid to escape police in Sunderland.

Mason Fada, 18, jumped junctions at speed after being spotted riding the off-road motor with a pillion passenger in Townsend Road, Thorney Close.

Fada, of Marigold Walk, West Harton, South Shields, drove carelessly as he motored off towards Hastings Hill at 4.25pm on Saturday, August 10, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His actions led to a police area search and he and his pal were located sitting with the bike atop the mound, prosecutor Paul Coulson said.

When approached by a sergeant, they randown to what they thought was safe ground, leaving the machine behind – and only to be arrested by other officers.

Mr Coulson told magistrates in South Tyneside: “The sergeant was on mobile patrol when he saw the bike with a pillion passenger.

“On seeing the police, it made off in the direction of Townsend Road and towards Tilbury Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was being ridden at speed and failed to give way at a junction. The rider was being careless due to the speed he was travelling.

“Police completed an area search and sighted them at the top of Hastings Hill.

“The sergeant walked up the hill and approached them. At that point, they ran down Hastings Hill to avoid interaction.

“The officer remained on the hill with the bike. Another officer arrested the rider and the passenger.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fada, who has one previous conviction, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

He also admitted driving without a licence, driving without insurance and driving on common land which was not part of a road.

The case against the other man was discontinued before it came to court.

Chris Wilson, defending, said some of the evidence against Fada had the potential to be challenged in court but his client wished to accept the allegations in full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Fada and his friend had been offered a ride on the bike by its owner and he had “panicked” when they saw police.

Mr Wilson added: "This is a young man who accepts what he has done and has shown genuine remorse.”

For careless driving, magistrates handed Fada nine penalty points, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

There was no separate penalty for the other matter.