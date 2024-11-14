Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Tyneside foodbank is aiming to ‘Make Christmas Special’ for struggling families.

The Key to Life Foodbank, based at Boldon Lane Library, has launched its annual Christmas appeal to help ‘Make Christmas Special’ for struggling families and individuals in South Tyneside.

In 2023, the foodbank distributed gifts to 497 children and young people, helping 240 families, and provided 350 emergency food parcels to people facing hunger and poverty.

The foodbank has revealed that it is expecting more people and families to need its help this year.

Key to Life is appealing for donations of Christmas fare and festive treats to complement its emergency food parcels and to make the season brighter for those who are struggling.

The Key to Life Foodbank, based at Boldon Lane Library, has launched its Christmas appeal. | Other 3rd Party

It is also requesting donations of new and unwrapped toys and gifts, as well as vouchers for older children, so families who cannot afford presents can still experience the joy of Christmas morning.

The foodbank has set up an Amazon Wish List for anyone who is unable to get down to the person bank in person - you can view the wish list by clicking here.

Donations of new, or good quality pre-loved, children’s onesies and dressing gowns are also being welcomed by the charity.

Jo Benham Brown, business development and communities manager at Key, has praised the local community for their past efforts in helping make Christmas special for those who are struggling.

She said: “Our ‘Make Christmas Special’ appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and spread some seasonal cheer by giving to local families and individuals left without enough money to live on.

“We are incredibly grateful for our public’s generosity over the years and hope our appeal will bring some respite to those who are struggling the most and let them know that someone is thinking about them and that they are not alone this festive season.”

Members of the public can also donate financially this Christmas via:

Online: https://keycommunity.org.uk/donate/ .

. By cheque: Cheques must be payable to ‘Key Community’ and post to: Key Community, 116 Baring Street, South Shields, NE33 2BA.

Money can be transferred to ‘Key Community’ at Unity Trust Bank, sort code: 60-83-01, account number: 20071815. By text: Text YULE followed by any whole pound amount between £1 and £20 to 70480 to give that amount - for example, text ‘YULE5’ to donate £5. Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message.

Members of the public can make their financial donations worth an extra 25% by Gift Aiding their donation by completing and returning a Gift Aid form downloadable from Key’s website here.

You can also show your support by sending unique personalised charity cards or charity e-cards from Making A Difference Cards. You can get them via https://gb.makingadifference.cards/ and selecting ‘Key Community’ as your chosen charity.

If you are a family with children aged 16 and under who would like to benefit from help with food and presents, then click here to complete an application form.

The foodbank is aiming to 'Make Christmas Special' for those in need this festive season. | Other 3rd Party

The deadline is 12pm on Friday, December 6, and gifts will be allocated from the week commencing Monday, December 9, on a collection-only basis.

To allow for sufficient time to get to those most in need before Christmas, all donations should be dropped at the Key to Life Foodbank before Friday, December 6.

The foodbank is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday and is located inside the Boldon Lane Library.

Key to Life is also appealing for volunteers due to Christmas being the busiest time of year for the foodbank.

If you want to get involved, send them a message via the Key to Life Foodbank Facebook page or call them on 07833 613 393 during opening hours.