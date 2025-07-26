South Tyneside girls and women can get involved in yoga, surfing and more this summer
Bright Futures, in South Shields, has announced its six-week summer programme of free activities that are designed to support and empower girls and women of all ages.
The programme looks to build on the success of the charity’s extended youth provision, which has been made possible by the Million Hours Fund.
Running from July and throughout August, the programme includes activities such as yoga, sports days, beach visits, picnics in the park and surging with South Shields Surf School.
Young girls who are preparing to start secondary school can also benefit for a new transition support group that is being operated by Bright Futures.
The programme also involves a new community art project in collaboration with Women of the World (WOW), which will invite women and girls to explore identity, voice and belonging through creativity and storytelling.
Nichola Whalen, Managing Director at Bright Future, has given an insight into why the charity has launched its summer programme of activities.
She said: “We know summer can be a difficult time for many families—with pressures around cost, isolation, and lack of safe things to do.
“This programme is about creating safe, supportive spaces where girls and women can connect, grow, and have fun together.
“Our summer offer reflects our continued commitment to ensuring no young person or woman is left behind.
“Thanks to the Government and The National Lottery Community Fund, we’re able to bring more opportunities to those who need them most.”
The Bright Futures Summer Programme is open to girls and women in South Tyneside - with all activities being free of charge.
To register or find out more, visit: https://brightfuturesne.co.uk/ or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064625535104.
