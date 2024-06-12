South Tyneside war hero honoured with blue plaque in Hebburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hebburn’s own Dominic Bruce made 17 escape attempts during the Second World War.

A South Tyneside World War II hero has finally been honoured with a blue plaque, marking his childhood home and celebrating his life.

Born in 1915 in Hebburn, Dominic Bruce would come to be known as many things. An RAF pilot, his nickname was the “Medium Sized Man.” But, perhaps more famously, during the war Bruce was shot down over the Dutch coast and picked up by a German vessel. Over four years, he went on to make 17 escape attempts from prisoner of war camps, including Colditz Castle.

The blue plaque was unveiled on June 7 in Hebburn. | ML

Subsequently he was labelled the “most ingenious escaper” of the Second World War and was awarded a Military Cross for his efforts.

Bruce remains the only person to have been awarded both the Military Cross and Air Force Medal.

After the war he became a teacher and was awarded an OBE for his services to education. Bruce was also awarded a papal knighthood by Pope John Paul II.

The South Tyneside native was even fictionalised in the 70s in the BBC TV series Colditz, portrayed by David McCallum.

And now Bruce’s life has been honoured by a blue plaque on his childhood home, 20 Shakespeare Avenue in Hebburn, funded by a local benefactor.

Organised by Mick Laffey with the help of Bruce’s family, Laffey was thrilled the South Tyneside hero finally got local recognition.

“Really in both military and civilian life, Bruce was a legend,” said Laffey. “It struck me that we didn’t have recognition for this guy in his hometown, apart from the fact there’s a street called Bruce Drive which is named after him.

“The idea is that by putting a blue plaque on people will read it and wonder who he is and they’ll look him up. All I’m wanting people to do is to say here’s a role model for the local community who’s a bit of a legend- maybe you should know who this guy is.”