A South Tyneside-based charity has received vital funding from the National Lottery.

Bright Futures, on John Williamson Street, has been able to grow its volunteer network due to a boost from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The charity aims to help women and girls in the borough to build skills, improve their wellbeing and strengthen their community connections - with volunteers providing a vital role in this.

The funding that the charity has received will allow it to recruit and train 20 new volunteers, who will join an already active network of volunteers who play a vital role in delivering youth work, education programmes, and wellbeing initiatives to over 3,500 young women each year.

Bright Futures, on John Williamson Street, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Nicola Whalen, Managing Director at Bright Futures, has thanked National Lottery players who in turn allow the organisation to support charities across the country.

She said: “Our project was made possible thanks to National Lottery players.

“This funding will allow us to build on the incredible success of our volunteer network, offering women and girls meaningful opportunities to connect, grow, and make a difference in their communities.”

Bright Futures states that the initiative is about more than just volunteering, it is about breaking down barriers, creating intergenerational relationships, and offering women from all walks of life the chance to step into roles where they feel valued, skilled, and empowered.

Nicola added: “This project helps women discover their potential, increase their confidence, and gain skills that support their journey and career prospects.

“At the same time, the young people they support gain so much from the real-life experiences and encouragement of our volunteers.”

You can find out more about Bright Futures by visiting: https://brightfuturesne.co.uk/.

