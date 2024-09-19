Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In her latest Shields Gazette column, South Shields MP, Emma Lewell-Buck, discusses the rental market and why she believers the Labour government is taking decisive action on giving power back to the tenant.

Nowhere is the legacy of Tory inaction on housing felt more than in the private rental sector.

Skyrocketing renting costs due to lack of housing supply, renters living in appalling conditions in mouldy and damp properties, and the balance of power firmly on the side of the landlords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot of casework I receive from constituents is related to housing, with many of those caused by ‘no-fault’ evictions - known as Section-21 evictions.

This is a way for a landlord to evict a tenant at short notice without providing any reasons at all. They are often used by rogue landlords to force extortionate rent-raises onto tenants.

Emma Lewell-Buck MP addresses the rental market in the UK. | National World

No-fault evictions create uncertainty, instability, and immense stress.

Last year alone, nearly 26,000 households faced homelessness because of a Section 21 eviction order and were forced to turn to their local councils for support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This exodus from the private rental sector increases the burden on local authorities and extends the waiting list for scarce council housing even further.

That is why this Labour government is taking action where the Tories failed - introducing new legislation last week to improve the situation for renters across the country.

Our Renters’ Rights Bill will end no-fault evictions and give stronger protections to the 11 million renters in the UK.

Under the Bill, Labour will also make it illegal for landlords to discriminate against tenants in receipt of benefits or with children when choosing to rent out their property. It will also give renters the right to bring their beloved pets with them when moving into a new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What this Bill also represents is part of a wider plan using joined-up policies designed to solve Britain’s housing crisis after years of Tory inaction.

By building more homes and driving up standards in the rental sector tenants can expect safe, well-maintained living conditions.

For too long Governments have allowed rouge landlords free reign and left tenants and families vulnerable, under Labour that will change because we all know that if you don’t have the security of somewhere to call home it impacts on all areas of your life.