Study reveals women in South Shields have a higher driving pass rate than men

The research was conducted by analysing data from the DVSA.

By Holly Allton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST- 2 min read

Data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has revealed the top 20 test centre locations across the UK, where women outperform men in their driving tests.

A study into the data conducted by Zego, a commercial motor insurer and taxi insurance experts, revealed that women in South Shields currently have a higher driving test pass rate than men.

The data revealed that women in South Shields have a driving test pass rate percentage of 54.7%, while the driving test pass rate for men in South Shields currently stands at 44.4%.

The analysis discovered by Zego showed that the national gender gap represents a difference of 10.2%, its narrowest since 2007.

Sten Saar, the CEO of Zego, who analysed the government data, said: "This data shows an encouraging trend. The pass rate gender gap is as close as it’s ever been.”

Zego explained that women in South Shields should be celebrating for the driving test achievements and continued success.

They said: “Our analysis of the latest DVSA data presents an intriguing shift in the driving test landscape, with the gender gap between male and female pass rates narrowing.”

Women in South Shields currently have a higher driving pass rate than men.Women in South Shields currently have a higher driving pass rate than men.
They continued: “Monitoring these trends into the future will continue to offer valuable insights into the factors propelling this change and the future course of gender dynamics in driving tests.”

