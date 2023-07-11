The cheapest holiday destinations from Newcastle International Airport this summer

Newcastle International Airport offers access to many European holiday destinations and there is still time to book for summer 2023.

If you’re struggling to find a good holiday deal or are looking for a last minute holiday, this list of destinations might be able to help sway your decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have used LoveHolidays to take a look at some of the cheapest trips you can take in August from Newcastle International Airport.

All prices that we have listed are based on two adults for four nights.

Newcastle International Airport

Krakow, Poland

Perhaps a city break this summer is the holiday that you are looking for and Krakow could be that ideal place to visit.

It is the second largest city in Poland by population and is a pipular tourist spot for those in the North East due to regular flights operating from Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city was officially approved as a UNESCO City of Literature, ensuring that it is full of culture for travellers to immerse themselves in.

Krakow is known for stunning architecture, open spaces and given that it is close to the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp, popular with tourists looking to learn more about history.

Two adults can travel to the city for £221 per person for four nights.

Sagres, Portugal

Sitting on the western tip of the Algrave, Sagres offers the chance for holidaymakers to enjoy some time by the coast while they are abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are a keen surfer and fancy swapping the North Sea for the Atlantic Ocean, then Sagres could be perfect for you as it is a popular surfing destination.

Perhaps you just want to relax on a beach while you are away, then the area offers some sheltered beaches that are perfect for sunbathing.

A couple can travel to Sagres for £231 per person.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Looking for a shorter flight? Then Dubin could be the destination for you, especially as it is well known for its drinking culture and cobbled traditional streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Republic of Ireland’s capital has a castle, cathedral, zoo, wide open spaces, approachable locals and far more to experience.

Two adults can make the trip over the Irish Sea from Newcastle for £248 per person.

Cocentaina, Spain

A little bit of the beaten track, the town is located in the Spanish province of Alicante and is around a 60-minute drive away from the city of Alicante itself.

Cocentania is located in the mountains and is therefore popular with those who like to hike or go mountain biking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given that it is a quiet area of the Costa Blanca, hiring a car might be necessary if you want to reach the busier areas of Alicante and Benidorm.

However, if a bit of peace and quiet is all you want, two people can travel to Cocentaina for £250 per person.

Majorca, Balearic Islands

Surrounded by the Mediterranean Sea, Majorca has been a popular holiday destination for tourists from Newcastle International Airport for a number of decades.

The largest of Balearic Islands is known for its sunny beaches, busy nightlife and some historical sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad