This is when the North East will have its most miserable day of the winter

Weather stats taken from the last 30 years pinpoint the day when each part of the UK is forecast to experience the coldest temperatures and darkest days.

If you’ve not already stocked up on your firewood, prepare to brace yourself, as odds are the weather is only going to get worse as we continue into the new year.

But forewarned is forearmed, and if you only knew when the coldest and darkest day of the year was likely to be, you could be fully prepared with whatever it takes.

Different parts of the UK will experience their most miserable days on different dates.

Whether that's extra jumpers, thick woolly socks, a fleece-lined onesie, and a full day spent in bed watching Netflix - you decide.

Well, outdoor heating specialists Glowing Embers have researched the last 30 years of weather data to find out exactly when we can expect the lowest temperatures and least amount of solar energy.

While ‘Blue Monday’ (the third Monday of January, falling this year on 21st) is often considered the most depressing day of the year, the research found that this year the UK's coldest day was Sunday, January 6 (4.6°C).

The darkest day was Christmas Day (0.5kWh); and therefore the most miserable day of the year is Tuesday, January 15 (based on an average of the coldest and darkest day).

Different parts of the UK will experience their most miserable days on different dates.

People in Scotland, for example, have already got their most miserable day of the winter out of the way, as it fell on December 27 last year.

North Easterners can expect their most miserable day on Tuesday, January 15 - based on the average of the coldest and darkest day.

The coldest temperature of the year falls on Tuesday, February 5 (4.5°C), while the darkest day based on solar energy was Christmas Day (0.4kWh).

Further down the country you go however, people will have to hold on that little bit longer for the inevitable day to arrive, as it’s not due to hit the South West until January 23.