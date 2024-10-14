Three South Shields brothers charged with cocaine supply offences
Three South Tyneside men accused of dealing in drugs have appeared in court.
Mohammed Miah, 24, Furqan Miah, 23, and Ridwan Miah, 21, of Anderson Street, central South Shields, each face the same two charges.
They are alleged to have been concerned in the supply of cocaine in South Shields between September 1 and November 21, 2022.
And they are alleged to have possessed cocaine with intent to supply in the town on November 21 that year.
They did not enter pleas to the allegations when they appeared together at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Prosecutor Clare Irving did not detail the case and Aamer Rathor, defending, said the charges were not suitable to be heard at a magistrates’ court.
District Judge Zoe Passfield granted the men unconditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, November 11.