'Significant delays' on Metro service due to radio communication failure
There are major delays on the Metro service on Tuesday, July 23 due to both communications failure and points failure.
There are major delays across the Tyne and Wear Metro service due to a radio communications failure.
Ticket acceptance on other public transport services was in place but has now been withdrawn as the trains return to their scheduled times.
Metro says it no longer have ticket acceptance on local bus services, and will continue to work at getting minor delays to timetable.
What has caused the delays?
The radio communications failure meant some trains were unable to leave the depot for their start time.
A spokesman for the Metro said: “Due to at a radio communications failure trains are currently operating subject to significant delays this morning (Tuesday, July 23).
“Metro Tickets and passes can also be used on all local Arriva and Go North East bus services within the Tyne and Wear area.
“The radio communications failure has prevented some trains from leaving the depot for their start times. The failure has been rectified now, and the trains unable to leave are going to come into service slowly. The delays have affected the service system wide.”
Sunderland disruption
Earlier disruption meant that trains were suspended between Sunderland and South Hylton in both directions.
This was due to a points failure on Network Rail infrastructure.
The service has now resumed after almost an hour since it was first reported and Metro has apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers this morning.