Tributes pour in for the heartbroken family of baby Carter Cookson

Thousands of tributes have been pouring in for baby Carter Cookson who tragically lost his fight for life.

The South Shields tot battled for 24 days after suffering three cardiac arrests within hours of being born on Boxing Day.

Carter Cookson.

His heartbroken parents, Sarah and Chris Cookson shared the devastating news that their brave boy had 'gained his angel wings' yesterday and since then there has been an outpouring of grief.

Doctors said only a life-saving heart transplant could save the youngster, but sadly a donor wasn't found in time.

Sarah and Chris tragically lost their first son Charlie in 2013, and have since set up a charity in his name, the Charlie Cookson Foundation, devoting their lives to supporting the parents of seriously ill children.

This morning Sarah said: "Our boys were so brave... we are both hurting so much."

Carter Cookson, left, and his big brother, Charlie Cookson.

Scores of Shields Gazette readers have been leaving tributes to Carter and his family.

Brenda Mary Thompson, said: "God bless you baby Carter R.I.P. little baby angel... thoughts and prayers for strength for his family... we all thinking of you .xx"

Julie Vanessa Clark, added: "No words imaginable can explain how the poor parents will be feeling. I am devastated to hear of baby Carter's passing. I prayed that a donor would be found, I'm so, so sorry. RIP little Carter, love and sympathy to his parents and family."

Emma Kinlen, said: "No parent should have to go through this, to have to do it twice is just heart wrenching, R.I.P beautiful boy."

Mum Sarah Cookson gives baby Carter a cuddle.

Joanne Waldron, added: "So very, very sorry for your loss of yet another beautiful baby boy."

Natalie Mary, said: "This poor family have been through so much, life is cruel. Thoughts go out to them, rest in peace beautiful boy."

Tracey Dodds Was Sutcliffe, said: "Heartbreaking news, RIP baby Carter my heart goes out to all of your family, hope you are flying high with your big brother little one."

Kevin Farrell, said: "God bless little man, thoughts go out to his family and friends, words can't console nor put peace to such a tragedy. Heaven gained another beautiful soul."

Dad Chris Cookson holding his son's hand as he fights for life.

Gemma Taylor, said: "Thinking of Carter's family at this very sad time. Fly high with your brother beautiful. Sleep tight. Your mammy and Daddy loved you and your brother dearly. Deeply in my thoughts."

Judith Johnston-Tindle, said: "Rest in peace Carter. Safe in the arms of your big brother Charlie ."

Janice Robb, said: "So very sad too beautiful for this earth. You're now with your big brother fly high little man RIP thinking of your family at the heartbreaking time."

Margy Nelson, said: "So sad how do you ever recover from loosing a child poor parents loosing two, RIP baby boy."

Jo Purves, said: "Safe in the arms of Jesus, RIP little one."

Karen Musgrove, said: "So very sad and devastating for the parents. Condolences and so much respect for the family."

Maria Wilkinson, said: "Deepest sympathy to his parents and family. I can't even begin to imagine the heartache they are going through. God Bless them and their little angels."