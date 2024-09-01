Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two women from South Tyneside are doing all they can to help an international dog rescue organisation.

Maria Yohn, from Hebburn, and Katy Flintham, from East Boldon, have raised more than £5,000 in cash and prizes between them for Love4dogs Rescue.

The not-for-profit organisation helps save dogs from shelters in the UK and kill shelters in European countries such as Romania and Bosnia.

It works with a Romanian charity to bring the dogs to the country and looks to cover things like vet bills should any of the dogs need treatment.

Maria Yohn with rescued dogs Freddie and Buster. | Other 3rd Party

Through using Facebook, Katy has managed to raise almost £1,000 in prize donations from around 40 North East companies - with all proceeds going to Love4dogs Rescue.

Things such as dance classes, restaurant vouchers, cocktail parties, and more have all been donated to help Love4dogs Rescue.

Maria, who is a volunteer at the organisation, has raised around £5,000 for Love4dogs Rescue and helps to foster some of the dogs. She has even adopted some of the ones that she has fostered.

The 55-year-old has given the Shields Gazette an insight into the work that the organisation carries out and has also appealed for more people to help.

She said: “We are part of a team of volunteers across the UK who help out Love4dogs Rescue whether that is through fundraising, transporting, fostering or adopting the dogs.

Love4dogs Rescue helps to rescue dogs from kill shelters across Europe. | Other 3rd Party

“The organisation works with an animal transport charity in Romania to bring the dogs across to the UK.

“I don’t know how they do it but they work tirelessly to ensure that the dogs are all safe, fed, watered and looked after on their journey.

“We are still quite a small organisation so we do need more help with things like fundraising, fostering and adopting.

“The support that we have received so far is amazing but just as fast as we are raising the money, we are also paying it out to help with things like vet bills and transporting the dogs.

A before and after of a dog saved by Love4dogs Rescue. | Other 3rd Party

“We also send stuff like dog food and treats back to Romania, as well as things for children who live in orphanages there.

“The dogs have all had tough lives but they show loads of love and gratitude despite all of that - Love4dogs Rescue is a great team and I just love helping to give these animals a better life.”

You can find out more about the work that Love4dogs Rescue carries out by visiting: https://love4dogsrescue.co.uk/ or if you want to help with volunteers for the organisation, you can email: [email protected] or visit: https://www.facebook.com/sharondogrescue.