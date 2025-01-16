Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concerns have been expressed after a Hebburn care home was placed into special measures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Osborne, the Member of Parliament for Jarrow and Gateshead East, has expressed her concerns after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) put Hebburn Court Nursing Home into special measures.

The decision was made after whistle-blowers highlighted issues to the CQC, who then carried out an inspection and subsequently rated the care home, which is run by GB Healthcare, as ‘inadequate’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebburn Court provides accommodation with nursing and personal care for up to 55 people, some of whom are living with dementia.

Now that the home has been placed into special measures, it will be kept under close review by the CQC to keep people safe and it will be monitored to ensure that sufficient improvements have been made.

Hebburn Court Nursing Home has been placed into special measures by the Care Quality Commission. | Google Maps

Following the report from the CQC, Kate Osborne has stated that she will be monitoring the situation with the care home in the coming weeks.

The MP said: “I am hugely concerned with the findings from the CQC report regarding Hebburn Court Care Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is shocking and very worrying to read that people did not always receive safe care and that there were occasions when people were placed at risk of potential harm.

“The service provided is not up to standard and we need to see urgent action to improve these vital services.

“I have received reports directly from CQC and will be meeting with them to look in detail at the findings and what is needed to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will be closely monitoring this in coming weeks and will be requesting regular updates from the CQC and from South Tyneside Council on the progress of these much needed improvements to this vital service.

“I am grateful to those whistle-blowers who have spoken out to ensure that this poor level of care and service is rectified.

“If anyone would like to discuss this please do get in touch [email protected].”

The CQC has stated that the full report will be published on their website in the coming days.