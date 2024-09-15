VisitEngland’s 2024 Rose Award: List of North East hotels, cottages and B&B winners of hospitality awards

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 15th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This year’s VisitEngland Rose Award winners have been announced - and eight hospitality businesses of hotels, cottages and B&Bs are based in the North East.

On Wednesday, September 11, VisitEngland published 100 winners of its Rose Awards for 2024.

The Rose Awards celebrates and credits the accommodation providers across the country who give the warmest of welcomes and where staff offer incredible experiences for their guests regardless of star rating, style or type of accommodation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Click here to get the best Gazette headlines delivered to your inbox with our free newsletter

Many businesses across the country, including the North East, pride themselves on providing top quality service to their customers and aim to put hospitality first above all else.The awards celebrate those who put their customers’ experiences and wellbeing first.

These are all the sites across the North East which ave been awarded a Rose Award from VisitBritain.

Related topics:HotelsNorth EastB&B

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice