VisitEngland’s 2024 Rose Award: List of North East hotels, cottages and B&B winners of hospitality awards
On Wednesday, September 11, VisitEngland published 100 winners of its Rose Awards for 2024.
The Rose Awards celebrates and credits the accommodation providers across the country who give the warmest of welcomes and where staff offer incredible experiences for their guests regardless of star rating, style or type of accommodation.
Many businesses across the country, including the North East, pride themselves on providing top quality service to their customers and aim to put hospitality first above all else.The awards celebrate those who put their customers’ experiences and wellbeing first.
These are all the sites across the North East which ave been awarded a Rose Award from VisitBritain.
