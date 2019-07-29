An overcast day changing to clear skies by night in South Tyneside
The Met Office predicts that cloud and patchy light rain will become drier and brighter later in the day.
What will the weather be like during the day on Monday, July 29?
The morning will start off with a fairly miserable outlook but the day looks set to get better as the day goes by. Patchy rain will gradually fade away throughout the afternoon and brighter spells will spread. Spray on the roads is likely and a brolly may be needed. But a maximum temperature of 20 °C will continue.
Will it get any better this evening?
Dry with spells of sunshine is set for South Tyneside. It will remain dry with clear spells overnight, however some low cloud may develop across the hills in the night with a minimum temperature of 15 °C.
Is tomorrow set for more rain?
That isn’t likely.
Tuesday, July 30 will be cloudy at times but the rain will largely stay away as the sun makes a return. The weather will become increasingly breezy throughout the day though, particularly by the coast. It will be slightly cooler with a maximum temperature of 19 °C.
What will the rest of the week be like?
Sunny spells and scattered showers are set for the week with some turning heavy and thundery with hail possible – a not so summery outlook. However, it will continue to feel largely warm, but slightly cooler by the coast where it will be cloudy at times with a consistent onshore breeze.