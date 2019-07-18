Lightning Seeds in South Shields: What will the weather be like for the South Tyneside Festival gig?
South Tyneside Festival continues this weekend with Lightning Seeds due on stage, but will the weather be something else to celebrate?
South Tyneside Festival’s live music has already been a success among locals and it returns on Sunday, July 21 with yet more great entertainment.
However, there may be rain on its way as Lightning Seeds are set to take to the stage.
The Met Office outlook for the event predicts that the morning cloud will change to light rain by lunch time and will continue throughout the afternoon. The cloud and rain from the previous day will stick around but hopefully it won’t dampen what is set to be another fantastic day at Bents Park.
What will the weather be like at the festival?
While it will be dry in the morning with some occasional spells of sunshine, cloud will increase during the afternoon, and rain is set to follow at around 1pm with intermittent showers spreading until around 5pm.
A light breeze blowing south-west will spread through Bents Park with a maximum temperature of 21 °C.
Will the weather improve throughout the evening?
Later in the day, the weather will remain cloudy with outbreaks of rain seeming to ease off throughout the evening. Some heavy rain, could appear again after 10pm. A minimum temperature of 17 °C is predicted so while the rain may be here to stay for the day and umbrellas may be needed for the outdoor event, the day will be fairly warm until later.